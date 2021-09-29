STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganja possession: Man gets three-year jail 

The Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man, who was found to be in possession of 1.3 kg of ganja in 2018, to three years' rigorous imprisonment.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man, who was found to be in possession of 1.3 kg of ganja in 2018, to three years’ rigorous imprisonment. Additional Sessions Judge VI, K N Ajit Kumar, passed the sentence on Fayaz, also known as ‘doctor’ Fayaz, of Thiruvallam. Government pleader M Salahudeen, who appeared for the prosecution, argued that Fayaz was caught possessing the contraband.

FOUR HELD FOR SELLING SYNTHETIC DRUGS
T’Puram: The city police have arrested four youths for allegedly selling synthetic drugs such as MDMA and LSD. Dominic Peter, 26, of Thumba, Kiran, 28, of Kanjirampara, Praveen Lorence, 25, of Kadinamkulam and Vipin, 26, of Kadinamkulam were arrested with the help of City Narcotic Cell team. The men were arrested during a special drive being conducted to crush city-based peddling rackets.

