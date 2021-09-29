SCTL to celebrate 75 years of Independence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of commemorating 75 years of independence, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) is hosting a wide variety of events and competitions for city residents from October 1 to 4 under the themes ‘Freedom from Disease’ and ‘Freedom from Pollution’. The event is being organised in association with the city corporation and the district administration.

Thiruvananthapuram is one among the many smart cities that is participating in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav’, an initiative of the Union Government. The district war room will start operating as the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on the day. All the events will be streamed live from the centre. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and MP Shashi Tharoor have extended their wishes and encouraged the city residents to participate in the four-day programme.

Events will include cycling, mini-marathon, skating, ‘freedom walk’ and yoga. Various competitions such as drawings based on Gandhi Jayanti will be held. Other competitions include the best selfie with ‘I Love Trivandrum’ in the backdrop and group plantation drive at public places. A vlogger competition will also be held. Apply at https://forms.gle/FUFhzXPVm5HmZgw68.

