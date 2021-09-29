STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SCTL to celebrate 75 years of Independence

The event is being organised in association with the city corporation and the district administration. 

Published: 29th September 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of commemorating 75 years of independence, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) is hosting a wide variety of events and competitions for city residents from October 1 to 4 under the themes ‘Freedom from Disease’ and ‘Freedom from Pollution’. The event is being organised in association with the city corporation and the district administration. 

Thiruvananthapuram is one among the many smart cities that is participating in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav’, an initiative of the Union Government. The district war room will start operating as the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on the day. All the events will be streamed live from the centre. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and MP Shashi Tharoor have extended their wishes and encouraged the city residents to participate in the four-day programme.

Events will include cycling, mini-marathon, skating, ‘freedom walk’ and yoga. Various competitions such as drawings based on Gandhi Jayanti will be held. Other competitions include the best selfie with ‘I Love Trivandrum’ in the backdrop and group plantation drive at public places. A vlogger competition will also be held. Apply at https://forms.gle/FUFhzXPVm5HmZgw68.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp