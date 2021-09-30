Central Prison officer suspended for helping inmates make phone calls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has suspended Viyyur Central Prison Superintendent A G Suresh for helping inmates make illegal phone calls. The Prisons Director General had earlier issued a showcause notice to Suresh based on a report filed by north zone Prisons DIG M K Vinod Kumar, who had recommended action against the superintendent.

During the probe it was found that Suresh had helped several inmates, embroiled in high-profile cases, make phone calls. Rasheed, a murder accused, was found to have made 1,345 calls in one month. Kodi Suni, convicted for murdering RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, was also found to have made unauthorized calls from mobile phones.

Vinod’s report had revealed that the superintendent broke the service rules to support the illegal deeds of influential inmates. The Thrissur City Police also submitted a report, which revealed the unlawful activities taking place inside Viyyur central prison. Cheemeni Open Prison Superintendent R Sajan replaces Suresh.