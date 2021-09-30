Cooperative banks’ body irked over Central law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In protest against the amendments made in the Banking Regulation Act in June 2020, the Kerala Urban Cooperative Banks Federation held a sit-in and protest march in front of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The organisation was also protesting against the stringent restrictions imposed on urban cooperative banks by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) citing an increase in the Non Performing Assets. The body alleged that all of these were a conscious move to destabilise the cooperative banking sector in the state. UDF convenor M M Hassan inaugurated the protest.

Even while the cooperative laws are a state subject, the central policies and the reserve bank’s policies brought in for controlling the cooperative banking sector were unconstitutional, the organisation has said. It criticised the undemocratic laws that gave the right to the RBI to dissolve the administrative committee chosen in a democratic process. The protest was held against six of the reforms and policies to empower the RBI to bring in changes in the co-operative banking sector.

The organisation has termed the power of RBI to merge any urban bank with another bank without the consent of the state government as undemocratic. The group also raised its concerns about the RBI’s power to call a general body meeting of the banks and hold an election in the bank, among others.