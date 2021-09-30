Evolution of Ananthapuri and its many communities

Arya U R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was the long wish of S P Harikumar to explore the history of Thiruvananthapuram. The veteran in his 70s, a former liaison officer at Kerala State Electricity Board and former public relations officer of Travancore Devasom Board, has now penned a book, Ananthapuri Puravum Puravrithavum, depicting the rich history of the city and its many agrarian communities. The book published by Green Books Mangalodhaym has become popular among the history buffs in the state.

The book is an outcome of his research over the past five years. “The history of Travancore is told by many. However, I delved more into the civilisations and communities settled near the banks of Killiyar and Karamana. These details have largely remained unknown to many city folks. I feel that the new generation should know their roots and the book will help them understand the city they live in,” he says.

It is also a historical guide for those who wish to visit the city and a treasure trove of unknown facts about Thiruvananthapuram. The book describes many details about the city like the agriculture communities, place names, forts, Travancore royal family, and the temples and their origin, etc. “I have travelled around the city and have gathered much information about every nook and corner here,” he said. He gathered information from archive materials, including Mathilakam reports found in the State Archives Department, and through meetings with successors of ancient state officials.

“Govindan S Thampi, the successor of Dewan of Travancore Raja Keshavadas, helped me find information related to Travancore royal reigns and their chronicles. He related stories of Ettuveetil Pillamar and the origins of the Vettimuricha Kotta, East Fort, etc. K Ayyappan Pillai also helped me gather the details for the book,” added Harikumar. He is preparing to write his next book on the history of Nanchinadu in South Travancore region.

Some rare tidbits

Photograph of the first blueprint of Napier Museum. Architect Robert Chisholm appointed by the Madras Government in 1872, designed the museum

Sightings of Nannangadi in Sasthamangalam — a megalithic burial monument mostly found in northern Kerala

Letters sent by Louis Mountbatten to the kings of Travancore

