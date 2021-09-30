STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Life term for man who impregnated 15-year-old girl

The convict was working near the girl’s house as a carpenter when he committed the crime.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Fast-track Court here has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to life imprisonment till death for raping and impregnating a minor girl. Shiju, a resident of Maryapuram near Chenkal, was handed over the punishment by Judge R Jayakrishnan for raping the 15-year-old girl multiple occasions in 2019. The accused has been slapped a fine of `75,000 also. 

The convict was working near the girl’s house as a carpenter when he committed the crime. Knowing that the girl was alone at home, Shiju approached her under the pretext of fetching water. When the girl went inside with the water bottle to fetch water, Shiju discreetly entered the house and locked the doors. He then raped the girl and then silenced her by issuing a death threat.

The next day also he came to the house, but the girl hid inside the store room to escape from him. Shiju, who saw the girl and blackmailed her into opening the door, again brutalized her. Due to mental trauma and fear, the girl did not reveal her ordeal to anyone. Three months later, the family came to know that she was pregnant and filed a police complaint.  The pregnancy had to be terminated due to medical conditions of the girl. However, on DNA examination, it was found that Shiju was the culprit. 

CRUELTY  PAYS

  Convict was working near the girl’s house as a carpenter when he committed the crime.  
  Raped the 15-year-old girl multiple occasions in 2019.  
 Due to mental trauma and fear, the girl did not reveal her ordeal to anyone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp