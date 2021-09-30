Life term for man who impregnated 15-year-old girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Fast-track Court here has sentenced a 26-year-old youth to life imprisonment till death for raping and impregnating a minor girl. Shiju, a resident of Maryapuram near Chenkal, was handed over the punishment by Judge R Jayakrishnan for raping the 15-year-old girl multiple occasions in 2019. The accused has been slapped a fine of `75,000 also.

The convict was working near the girl’s house as a carpenter when he committed the crime. Knowing that the girl was alone at home, Shiju approached her under the pretext of fetching water. When the girl went inside with the water bottle to fetch water, Shiju discreetly entered the house and locked the doors. He then raped the girl and then silenced her by issuing a death threat.

The next day also he came to the house, but the girl hid inside the store room to escape from him. Shiju, who saw the girl and blackmailed her into opening the door, again brutalized her. Due to mental trauma and fear, the girl did not reveal her ordeal to anyone. Three months later, the family came to know that she was pregnant and filed a police complaint. The pregnancy had to be terminated due to medical conditions of the girl. However, on DNA examination, it was found that Shiju was the culprit.

