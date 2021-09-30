Man arrested after woman suffers burns in attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have arrested a person, who allegedly tried to torch his sister-in-law after dousing her with petrol, on Wednesday. Subin Lal, a resident of Kavummoola, was arrested for attempting to kill his sister-in-law Vrinda.

The incident occurred by 12.10pm, when Vrinda was working in a tailoring shop near Panimoola. The suspect, who came in a car, threw petrol at the woman first and then hurled a burning torch at her. The police later arrested Subin after he had consumed poison.

Subin was provided treatment and later his arrest was recorded. The police said Vrinda had some issues with her husband, who is the brother of Subin. Due to this she was staying separate and that was the reason for Subin attacking Vrinda. Vrinda had sustained serious burns and is undergoing treatment.