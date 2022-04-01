STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drug cases on the rise in Kerala

The data obtained from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) from 2016 to 2022 January shows the state is turning into a hub of drug dealers as well as consumers.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The data obtained from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) from 2016 to 2022 January shows the state is turning into a hub of drug dealers as well as consumers. The data includes the details of seizures of nearly 19 types of drugs in the past six years. Of them, ganja is most prominent, said RTI activist M K Haridas from Kochi, who received the details. A total of 20,631.69 kg of ganja was seized during this period. 

Last year, around 4,394.74 kg of ganja was seized, according to the details. Pills and capsules follow ganja in seizures. Nearly 20,204 capsules and pills were seized during the period. A total of 45,854 cases were registered from 2016 to 2022. A total of 26,373 people were arrested in the state for drug dealing and among them, 48,559 were men and 79 were women.

The most number of arrests were made in 2019  — 9,783. According to the officials in the excise department, ganja will cost up to Rs 25,000 per kg in the market. In that case, the total seizure will have a value up to Rs 51.57 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug case Kerala
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp