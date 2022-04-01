Laptops distributed under Vidyakiranam project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inauguration of distribution of 477 laptops under the ‘Vidyakiranam’ project of the state government was carried out by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, here on Thursday.

The project is aimed at providing digital equipment to students for online learning. The event at Cotton Hill School was also attended by K Jeevan Babu, Director of General Education, and K Anvar Sadath, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure Technology for Education (KITE).

KITE had procured the laptops by making use of the CSR contribution of Rs 85 lakh received from various companies adhering to Companies Act 2013. The laptops were procured using the funds received from MIMS Calicut (Rs 35 lakh), SBI (Rs 20 lakh), Aster DM Health Care (Rs 15 lakh) and TJSV Steel Fabrication and Galvanising (Rs 15 lakh).

Of the 477 laptops, 100 were distributed in Cotton Hill as suggested by SBI and the remaining 377 would be distributed in schools in Wayanad. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the distribution of 45,313 laptops as part of Vidyakiranam project for Scheduled Tribes students from Class 1 to 12 and Scheduled Castes students of Class 10 and 12.

The government had authorised KITE to procure the laptops in fixed intervals through eTendering on the GEM portal using the funds received for Vidyakiranam programme in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) account.