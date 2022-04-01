Most people want development projects to be executed: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government wouldn’t shy away from executing new developmental projects seeing the opposition of some people. “It is the duty of the government to implement what is necessary for the future of the state. There is no escaping it and it is inevitable,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, hinting at the K-Rail project. He was speaking while dedicating 51 roads completed by the Public Works Department to the public.

“The government had taken this stand in the case of national highway development, GAIL pipeline project and Kudankulam power line projects,” he said. He also said that the majority of the people in the state want development projects to be executed in the state which are in tune with the times. “Those who want development will not create a hue and cry. But they want development plans to become a reality for the future of the state. This is the aim of the government too,” he said.

The chief minister said that there should be a change in infrastructure development from time to time. Things that should be done today must be done today. “Road, water transport, aviation and rail systems need to be upgraded from time to time. For instance, train journeys in the state still take up as much time as before. It still takes 12 to 13 hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Kasaragod.

This is a waste of time. Even the fastest Rajdhani Express has only the speed of a normal train in Kerala,” he said. It is not possible to increase the speed of the existing railway line here. “It’s not something that can be done now. That’s why we’re thinking about the new line. The Centre has given permission. I met the Prime Minister and received a favourable response from him,” he said.

There was a time when national highways were extensively developed in other states, and in many parts of our state it had only the quality of rural roads. “It would take three to four hours to reach those destinations that could be reached in an hour. So if things are not done on time then we will have to pay a huge price,” he said.