Plastic waste chokes Karichal lake, says survey

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuous dumping of plastic and other waste materials into the Karichal lake located in Athiyannoor block panchayat is posing a threat to the flora and fauna of the area. The plastic waste menace in the area came into spotlight in a recent survey on the lake conducted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board with the support of the Kottukal panchayat biodiversity conservation committee.

The survey aimed at gathering information on the fishes, birds, butterflies, and dragonflies in the panchayat as well as the environmental impact on the lake. Akhila S Nair, the district coordinator of the board said, “The survey was conducted last week and with the support of teachers, researchers, and students from the department of aquatic biology and fisheries of the University of Kerala.

During the survey, fishermen community of Ambalathumoola highlighted that they were dependent on the green chromide fish found in the lake for their livelihood which was affected during the pandemic since they couldn’t venture out into the sea. However, the plastic waste materials deposited at the bottom of the waterbody prevented the fish from laying eggs and affecting the income of fishermen.”

Akhila says, “From the samples collected from the lake, we found huge heaps of plastic waste materials and glass bottles dumped in it. The waste has been there for years.” The biodiversity board’s project aims at identifying water bodies having environmental importance. The team is also conducting similar studies on the Kadinamkulam lake and Pazhanchira pond in Chirayinkeezhu panchayat.

Athiyannoor block panchayat president M V Manmohan said, “Dumping of the waste into the lake has been continuing for several years. During the survey, the team found that the lake was fully covered with plastic waste materials and glass bottles”.

“We are planning to implement a project to revive the ecosystem of the lake. As part of the initial phase of the project, CCTV cameras will be installed on the lake premises and strict action will be taken against those found dumping waste into the lake,” he added.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight is a space for cityfolk to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com