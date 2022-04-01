STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Plastic waste chokes Karichal lake, says survey

Continuous dumping of plastic and other waste materials into the Karichal lake located in Athiyannoor block panchayat is posing a threat to the flora and fauna of the area.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karichal lake filled with plastic waste

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuous dumping of plastic and other waste materials into the Karichal lake located in Athiyannoor block panchayat is posing a threat to the flora and fauna of the area. The plastic waste menace in the area came into spotlight in a recent survey on the lake conducted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board with the support of the Kottukal panchayat biodiversity conservation committee.

The survey aimed at gathering information on the fishes, birds, butterflies, and dragonflies in the panchayat as well as the environmental impact on the lake. Akhila S Nair, the district coordinator of the board said, “The survey was conducted last week and with the support of teachers, researchers, and students from the department of aquatic biology and fisheries of the University of Kerala.

During the survey, fishermen community of Ambalathumoola highlighted that they were dependent on the green chromide fish found in the lake for their livelihood which was affected during the pandemic since they couldn’t venture out into the sea. However, the plastic waste materials deposited at the bottom of the waterbody prevented the fish from laying eggs and affecting the income of fishermen.”

Akhila says, “From the samples collected from the lake, we found huge heaps of plastic waste materials and glass bottles dumped in it. The waste has been there for years.” The biodiversity board’s project aims at identifying water bodies having environmental importance. The team is also conducting similar studies on the Kadinamkulam lake and Pazhanchira pond in Chirayinkeezhu panchayat.

Athiyannoor block panchayat president M V Manmohan said, “Dumping of the waste into the lake has been continuing for several years. During the survey, the team found that the lake was fully covered with plastic waste materials and glass bottles”. 

“We are planning to implement a project to revive the ecosystem of the lake. As part of the initial phase of the project, CCTV cameras will be installed on the lake premises and strict action will be taken against those found dumping waste into the lake,” he added.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight is a space for cityfolk to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastic waste Karichal lake
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp