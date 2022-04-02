STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Career development centre to come up at Karamana

The Union government has sanctioned setting up a career development centre at Karamana in Nemom consistency to help students choose career-oriented courses.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has sanctioned setting up a career development centre at Karamana in Nemom consistency to help students choose career-oriented courses. Around Rs 4.99 crore has been approved for the centre, which will benefit thousands of students in the capital city to get a proper direction on various career options. The centre will also provide training for competitive exams, psychometric tests and career counselling. 

The space will also have modernised library facilities, reading rooms, an online study studio, a computer lab, a seminar hall and training rooms. As per the sources, the institution will offer sessions by expert advisors. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is also Nemom MLA, has welcomed the move. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karamana
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp