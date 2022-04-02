Career development centre to come up at Karamana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has sanctioned setting up a career development centre at Karamana in Nemom consistency to help students choose career-oriented courses. Around Rs 4.99 crore has been approved for the centre, which will benefit thousands of students in the capital city to get a proper direction on various career options. The centre will also provide training for competitive exams, psychometric tests and career counselling.

The space will also have modernised library facilities, reading rooms, an online study studio, a computer lab, a seminar hall and training rooms. As per the sources, the institution will offer sessions by expert advisors. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is also Nemom MLA, has welcomed the move.