First-ever designated smart vending zone to come up in Capital this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever designated smart vending zone by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will be commissioned in April. The zone aims to rehabilitate street vendors and hawkers on the Museum and Sooryakanthi premises. It is being set up at RKV Lane in the city. The zone is expected to put an end to unorganised vending activities in the area that was disrupting pedestrian movement.

Around 16 traders who had been running shops in the RKV Lane will be rehabilitated to the new zone, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. According to officials, the project is all set for inauguration but the shops are yet to get power connection. As many as 36 modules that can accommodate around 46 vendors have been set up as part of the project.

“Initially, the plan was to get the electricity connection in the name of the SCTL but the property belongs to the corporation. Hence, the civic body will have to get the power connection. The process is going on and only some finishing works are remaining. The project is part of the 100-day programme of the LDF government,” said an official.

As many as 10 vendors, who do business in front of the Museum police station and Museum main gate would also be rehabilitated to the designated zone. SEWA Union state committee member Seeta Dasan said the Town Vending Committee of the civic body during the previous council’s tenure has decided to ban vending in the Museum area. “Once the designated space is opened vending activities in the area would be shifted there,” said Seeta, who is also a member of the Town Vending Committee.

As part of the project, SCTL has also set up a smart parking zone, which will be a relief for the people visiting the Museum and Kanakakunnu. SCTL has widened the footpaths in the RKV Lane and all overhead cables have been shifted to the underground duct. According to officials, there will be a five-year defect liability period for the project. The party implementing the project would be responsible for fixing the defects in the structures.

Works standing committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil said the date of inauguration of the smart vending zone would be announced soon. “We will be holding a meeting to fix the date. The new vending zone will give an overall makeover to the Museum area, which sees hundreds of footfall everyday,” he said.