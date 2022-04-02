STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First-ever designated smart vending zone to come up in Capital this month

The first-ever designated smart vending zone by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will be commissioned in April.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The designated smart vending zone at RKV Lane near the Museum is all set for inauguration | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever designated smart vending zone by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will be commissioned in April. The zone aims to rehabilitate street vendors and hawkers on the Museum and Sooryakanthi premises. It is being set up at RKV Lane in the city. The zone is expected to put an end to unorganised vending activities in the area that was disrupting pedestrian movement. 

Around 16 traders who had been running shops in the RKV Lane will be rehabilitated to the new zone, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. According to officials, the project is all set for inauguration but the shops are yet to get power connection. As many as 36 modules that can accommodate around 46 vendors have been set up as part of the project. 

“Initially, the plan was to get the electricity connection in the name of the SCTL but the property belongs to the corporation. Hence, the civic body will have to get the power connection. The process is going  on and only some finishing works are remaining. The project is part of the 100-day programme of the LDF government,” said an official. 

As many as 10 vendors, who do business in front of the Museum police station and Museum main gate would also be rehabilitated to the designated zone. SEWA Union state committee member Seeta Dasan said the Town Vending Committee of the civic body during the previous council’s tenure has decided to ban vending in the Museum area. “Once the designated space is opened vending activities in the area would be shifted there,” said Seeta, who is also a member of the Town Vending Committee. 

As part of the project, SCTL has also set up a smart parking zone, which will be a relief for the people visiting the Museum and Kanakakunnu. SCTL has widened the footpaths in the RKV Lane and all overhead cables have been shifted to the underground duct. According to officials, there will be a five-year defect liability period for the project. The party implementing the project would be responsible for fixing the defects in the structures.

Works standing committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil said the date of inauguration of the smart vending zone would be announced soon. “We will be holding a meeting to fix the date. The new vending zone will give an overall makeover to the Museum area, which sees hundreds of footfall everyday,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smart vending zone Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp