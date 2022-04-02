KTDC launches caravan tourism package

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has come out with an attractive ‘Caravan Holidays’ package, which offers the tourists a high-end experience of travelling through the panoramic settings at an affordable rate with an array of frills attached including free breakfast and parking.

Under the package, a tourist can enjoy all comforts and compliments while travelling on a luxury caravan paying Rs 3,999 plus tax per person per night. The ride fare per kilometre has been fixed at Rs 40. Each caravan will carry up to four adults and two children. The state-run KTDC has struck an agreement with caravan service providers.

An initial safari circuit worked out as part of the package covers Kumarakom-Vagamon- Thekkady route. Starting from lake-side Kumarakom in the morning, the caravan will reach Vagamon in the afternoon, covering a distance of 80-100 km through the stunning scenic settings of central Kerala. The package offers free parking and bonfire experience for tourists at Keravan Meadows, Vagamon.

The next day, the journey will resume to take visitors to eco-tourism hub Thekkady, where they will be provided stay at one of KTDC’s properties. Tourists can opt for a single-day journey or travel through the entire route. “This wholesome package aims at providing a high-end experience to domestic as well as foreign tourists at a reasonable rate”, said P K Sasi, chairman, KTDC.