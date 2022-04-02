STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTDC launches caravan tourism package

Under the package, a tourist can enjoy all comforts and compliments while travelling on a luxury caravan paying Rs 3,999 plus tax per person per night.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has come out with an attractive ‘Caravan Holidays’ package, which offers the tourists a high-end experience of travelling through the panoramic settings at an affordable rate with an array of frills attached including free breakfast and parking.

Under the package, a tourist can enjoy all comforts and compliments while travelling on a luxury caravan paying Rs 3,999 plus tax per person per night. The ride fare per kilometre has been fixed at Rs 40. Each caravan will carry up to four adults and two children. The state-run KTDC has struck an agreement with caravan service providers.

 An initial safari circuit worked out as part of the package covers Kumarakom-Vagamon- Thekkady route. Starting from lake-side Kumarakom in the morning, the caravan will reach Vagamon in the afternoon, covering a distance of 80-100 km through the stunning scenic settings of central Kerala. The package offers free parking and bonfire experience for tourists at Keravan Meadows, Vagamon.

The next day, the journey will resume to take visitors to eco-tourism hub Thekkady, where they will be provided stay at one of KTDC’s properties. Tourists can opt for a single-day journey or travel through the entire route.  “This wholesome package aims at providing a high-end experience to domestic as well as foreign tourists at a reasonable rate”, said P K Sasi, chairman, KTDC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism KTDC
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp