Police to enforce ‘1 office, 5 years’ norm for ministerial staff

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided to complete the redeployment of ministerial staff who have served five years at an office, and three years in a post, in the coming months. Though such a norm did exist, it has largely been confined to the paper over the past few years.

The department decided on the rejig after it was observed that officers’ extended service at one particular office or post could lead to corruption and abuse of power, said a police source. The supervising officers (those in the rank of superintendent) who have crossed five years in an office have already been transferred in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who completed three years were redeployed to other posts in the same office.

“The transfer of the supervising offices will be followed by that of the clerks,” Headquarters DIG Hari Sankar said. “The department is planning to fully transfer those who have completed five years at an office in Thiruvananthapuram. The procedure will be followed in other districts too. Since Thiruvananthapuram has the headquarters of all the police wings, and with sufficient posts, the shuffle will be fully enforced here.”

The source with the department also pointed out the higher-ups have decided not to give exemptions to the ministerial staff in the rejig. However, the state police chief will retain the authority to suspend or review the reshuffle. The police insider said there have been several instances where employees continue to remain attached to an office for long, creating issues for the department.

“Even the police headquarters has people who have been working at particular offices for the past two decades. Such long stints can be detrimental to the department. Hence, the decision is appreciable,” the source said.