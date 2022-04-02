Record placement in College of Engineering Trivandrum as top firms come calling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overcoming the Covid-induced slowdown, more than 600 students of College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) have bagged placements in top companies, with Rs 33 lakh per annum being the highest pay package offered so far this season.

As many as 150 leading companies had given 890 placement offers to CET students of which 630 were accepted. A total of 270 students have got placements with a pay of Rs 6 lakh per annum and above. The biggest offer was made by Amazon Inc.

Oracle, Deloitte, KPMG International, Texas Instruments, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), Bukukas, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Bosch GmbH and Capgemini SE were the other major companies that turned up at CET.

“Our students had earlier received offers similar to the one made by Amazon. However, this season’s total number is an all-time record for the college,” said CET Training and Placement Officer K Sunil Kumar.

Usually, around 500-550 students from CET are recruited annually. Five more months remain in the current placement season and the college authorities believe that only 60% of the total recruitment has been completed.

“The online recruitment process ensured the participation of a large number of companies. The high number of placements clearly indicates that key sectors are opening up after the Covid-induced lull,” Sunil Kumar said.

The placement processes this year witnessed some novel initiatives including the active involvement of the CET alumni. They supported both the placement and the training activities.

Rosy season for engg students

Last month, Cochin university saw more than 100 companies recruiting 842 students, with D40 lakh being the highest salary offered. Last October, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s placement drive saw engineering students securing jobs overseas that offered annual pay of D33 lakh.