Trio arrested for thug’s murder after bar brawl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youths who allegedly mowed down a 25-year-old history-sheeter with a car near Chackai in the wee hours of Thursday have been arrested by the Vanchiyoor police. Though initially suspected to be an accident, officers alleged on Friday that the accused -- Nihas (27) and Reji (28) of Pangode, and Shameer (24) of Maranalloor -- had intentionally rammed their car into the victim Suresh’s bike, following a bar brawl.

Officers had launched a detailed probe after noting Sumesh’s criminal background. Notably, the Enchakkal resident was an accused in the sensational 2014 murder of the dreaded goon Karali Anoop. The police, however, maintained that his murder had nothing to do with 2014 case.

Following an altercation at a bar in Enchakkal, Sumesh had allegedly beaten up the youths. “This prompted the suspects (who also have several cases registered against them) to kill Sumesh by about 1am,” said an officer.

“The trio waited near Chackai. When Sumesh, along with a friend named Sooraj, arrived on a motorcycle, the suspects rammed from behind. Though they were taken to a nearby hospital, Sumesh was declared dead on arrival, while Sooraj sustained minor injuries,” said Vanchiyoor Inspector of Police B V Bipin.

An officer said the accused had travelled to the city to visit the wife of one of the youths, who was hospitalised for delivery.

After visiting the hospital, the trio headed to the bar where the fight broke out. A police team detained and questioned the accused within hours of the alleged crime. It also checked CCTV visuals and recorded statements from those who were at the bar during the brawl.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) and Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The attempt to murder charge is for allegedly trying to kill Sooraj, who rode the motorcycle. They were produced before the magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.