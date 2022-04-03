STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sudhakaran sets target of 53 lakh new Congress members

The decision was taken after a five-hour online meeting to discuss ways to enhance the membership campaign.

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has given a target of nearly 53 lakh new memberships to the general secretaries in charge of enrolment drives. They have been asked to inspire the grassroots-level leaders, and given a deadline to complete the application process by April 10.

The decision was taken after a five-hour online meeting to discuss ways to enhance the membership campaign. Party sources said each district was given targets, with thrust on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam to garner six lakh memberships each. 

“Across Kerala, there are about 26,400 booth committees, which would see 52.8 lakh new memberships. The digital membership campaign will go on until April 15,” Congress general secretary T U Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

