Kerala will not trim govt service: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will not follow the nationwide trend to downsize the government employees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was delivering the virtual inaugural address at the annual state conference of the NGO Union on Saturday.

“Outside Kerala, there are moves to downsize the government service. While we are taking steps to make it better by creating new posts and strengthening the social welfare schemes, other parts of the country are trying to destroy such schemes,” he said. The CM hailed the contribution of the government staff in tackling challenges such as the pandemic. Pinarayi said the employees offered their best service to people as they were contented.

The chief minister said that the government had implemented the salary revision for government employees on time. The formation of Kerala Administrative Service has given a boost to the government service and there has been no ban on appointments to the government since 2016. About 25,000 new posts have been created, he said.

The state government does not agree with the Centre’s policies on privatisation of public sector units, Pinarayi added. The development projects as part of the Ardram Mission helped the state tackle the pandemic effectively. He credited the state’s achievements to the government’s alternative policy against globalisation and privatisation. The state will continue to uphold that, he said.