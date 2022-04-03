STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Party mother’ stuns Union minister V Muraleedharan with support for K-Rail

The BJP leader was left speechless when the woman reiterated that her family did not expect a single penny as compensation and that they endorsed the LDF government’s dream project.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday was taken by surprise during his Prathirodha Yatra, when members of a family raised slogans in favour of the contentious SilverLine project. The BJP leaders who were present were caught unawares when members of the household -- it belonged to CPM Kazhakuttam ward councillor L S Kavitha -- openly declared their willingness to part with  land for the project, besides shouting slogans hailing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.  

“I am a mother of two daughters. We are with the LDF government and keen on giving away our property for SilverLine project,” said the mother of the ward councillor.

The dramatic scenes unfolded as Muraleedharan led the yatra against the SilverLine project from Kazhakuttam where he went on a door-to-door campaign. The BJP leader was left speechless when the woman reiterated that her family did not expect a single penny as compensation and that they endorsed the LDF government’s dream project.Muraleedharan tried to convince the woman that she was following the same policy as that of the CPM.  

“The CPM is not interested in hearing what the people have to say. The party wants everyone to obey its orders. You are following the same policy. If you have more than enough land, then you can give it to the SilverLine project,” he said.   

