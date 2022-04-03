STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarry men thrash anti-mining activist

The quarry has threatened the existence of many houses in the vicinity. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sethu, a youth from Kilimanoor, who has been leading a lone fight against the quarry mafia around Kilimanoor, was manhandled by three labourers of a quarry on Saturday as he questioned their drinking in public. 

Sethu was thrashed by workers of AKR Crushers here. The Kilimanoor police took the trio -- Padmadasan, Rajan and Kumar -- into custody. “He was assaulted by three labourers who were inebriated,” said S Sanooj, Kilimanoor SHO.

Sethu had launched a protest after his house was shattered by the quarry mafia. The quarry has threatened the existence of many houses in the vicinity. 

