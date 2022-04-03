Thiruvananthapuram Corp meeting sees heated debate as BJP alleges fund fudging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A heated debate erupted during the city corporation council meeting here on Saturday as BJP councillors accused the governing body of presenting dubious expenditure figures for the 2021-22 financial year plan fund.

As per records, the corporation spent Rs 202.38 crore -- a record 93.39 per cent -- of the total fund of Rs 216.71 crore. Thirumala BJP councillor K Anilkumar alleged that the governing body had inflated the expenditure figures by depositing funds in governmental projects.

“The governing council should have shown the responsibility to share the fund expenditure with the opposition ahead of the meeting, he said. “The figures seem exaggerated. Is there any government guideline on depositing funds in schemes? The governing council should clarify.”

The allegations irked the Welfare Standing Committee chairman, S Salim. He argued that Rs 203 crore was spent on “many projects”, and criticised a section of media for not appreciating the corporation’s work. However, BJP leader M R Gopan maintained that governing council “should give the copies of the expenditure to the opposition”.

As UDF councillors also sought details of the expenditure, Mayor S Arya Rajendran tried to downplay the issue. “Of 1,209 PWD projects, 799 were completed and 410 are in progress,” she said. “Copies of the fund expenditure will be given to the opposition councillors.”

The meeting also noted that the corporation had improved tax revenue, with Rs 88 crore collected in 2021-22 (with the data of the last three days of the financial year to be added). In the previous year, the figure stood at Rs 76 crore.