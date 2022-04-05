Contemporary circus act at Bharath Bhavan 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A contemporary circus ‘Analemma’ by Distil, a modern circus performance company in Pondicherry, was held at Bharath Bhavan in the capital city. The performance by founders of the circus company, French artist Romain Timmer and Indian-origin artist Sharanya Rao, was part of the ongoing French Rendez-Vous festival. It was organised by the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, the French Institute in India and the Alliances Françaises centres of Pondicherry, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The performance was inspired by infinity in space and based on the orbit of sun. Over the next few weeks, the show will be performed in Puducherry, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.