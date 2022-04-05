Cyclists struggle on busy Trivandrum roads

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a 26-year-old cyclist died in a hit-and-run case that involved an army truck in New Delhi. Accidents involving cyclists are becoming common in Kerala also. A 36-year-old man died after his cycle was hit by an auto in Haripad recently.

The lack of demarcated cycle lanes and the apathy of motorists are posing a threat to cyclists in the city. Many cyclists in the capital city have also suffered injuries due to the lack of cycling infrastructure. Though many developmental projects have been progressing in the city, not much effort has been made to develop the cycling infrastructure and make roads safer for cyclists, complains many cyclists in Thiruvananthapuram.

Many cyclists prefer the early hours of the day to avoid risks on the road. “Traffic becomes busy after 7.30 am. Due to the lack of parking space, many people tend to park their four-wheelers on the roadside, making it difficult for cyclists and pedestrians. Compared to the city roads, the Kovalam bypass area is better for cycling. However, the highway road also gets congested after 9am. Many have been injured while cycling through congested roads,” said Zoja Ziya, a cyclist.

Zoja, a regular rider, has covered different parts of the city on her cycle. “Due to congested roads, I fell twice and suffered minor injuries while cycling. Demarcated cycle lanes will help prevent such accidents,” she said. Prakash P Gopinath, the bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram and founder of the Indus Cycling Embassy, said many people are turning to cycle for various reasons.

“However, the lack of designated cycle tracks puts their lives in danger. There are hardly any projects to boost the cycling infrastructure here. We have formed bicycle clubs in schools with the support of the city corporation. However, parents are reluctant to send their children due to safety concerns. The authorities should take steps to construct cycle tracks along the main roads and near schools,” he said.

“Once we upgrade the city roads to smart roads, there will be facilities such as cycling tracks, walkways, and bus bays. We will set up traffic bollards at entry points of the street to manage vehicular movement. Many such projects in other parts of the city are also in the pipeline,” said a corporation official.

For safe cycling

Cyclists should always wear reflective jackets while riding during the night and early morning hours Rear light and front light should be switched on always