Norka-Roots, women’s body launch loan scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka-Roots and Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) have entered an agreement to launch a scheme named ‘Vanitha Mithra’ to provide loans to women entrepreneurs.

Women who returned permanently to the state after spending at least two years abroad are eligible for the scheme through which loans up to Rs 30 lakh will be provided. According to Norka-Roots vice chairman P Sreeramakrishnan and KSWDC chairperson K C Rosakutty, at least 1,000 loans will be disbursed during the current financial year.

Norka-Roots will disburse KSWDC’s loans (with an interest rate of 6%) to women entrepreneurs for 3% interest rate (including 3% subsidy) for the first four years. Eligible women entrepreneurs can register online at www.kswdc.org.

The ‘Vanitha Mithra’ loans are being disbursed under Norka-Roots’ NDPREM (Norka Department Project for Returned Emigrants) scheme. During the 2021-22 fiscal, Norka-Roots made significant achievements in the disbursal of NDPREM loans by sanctioning them to 1,000 entrepreneurs and providing subsidies to the tune of Rs 19 crore.

With KSWDC also joining the project, the total number of institutions disbursing NDPREM loans has risen to 18. For details about the loan, women entrepreneurs can contact KSWDC at 0471 - 2454585, 2454570, 9496015016 or visit www.norkaroots.org.