Custodial torture: Inquiry ordered to verify police’s explanation

He alleged they were going home after New Year celebrations when they were beaten up by a group of 15 people. They were later taken to the station and beaten up by the police.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state human rights commission has ordered a high-level inquiry to verify the explanation of the police that the torture marks on the body of the youths detained for boozing at a public place on New Year’s Eve were not due to torture at the police station.

The complaint lodged by the youths against Chirayinkeezhu SI and a senior civil police officer alleging torture and the police reply that it was untrue should be investigated, said the rights panel. The commission chaired by Justice Antony Dominic ordered the state police chief to depute an officer not below the DySP rank and those who do not work under Attingal subdivision to probe the incident. The action came on the complaint of Sabari, a native of Vakkom Velivilakam. The incident took place on December 31, 2019. 

He alleged they were going home after New Year celebrations when they were beaten up by a group of 15 people. They were later taken to the station and beaten up by the police. However, the probe report  by Attingal DySP said Sabari and his friends were taken into custody for drinking in public and that there was a mark of torture on his body when he was taken to the station. As per the commission’s findings, the report submitted by the Attingal DYSP was not credible. 

