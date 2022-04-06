STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Talent hunt for special children

The festival held at Magic Planet in Kazhakoottam featured hundreds of talented artists from districts across the state.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Child-care leave for mums of special kids | ENS

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-day talent hunt and cultural festival titled Sahayathra for differently-abled children was organised by the Kerala Social Security Mission and the Magic Academy in the city on Tuesday. The festival held at Magic Planet in Kazhakoottam featured hundreds of talented artists from districts across the state. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the event in the presence of the executive director of Magic Academy, magician Gopinath Muthukad. 

As per the organisers, the festival was held in connection with the selection of a new batch of students for the Different Art Center for Children with Disabilities under the Magic Academy. The children took part in a total of four events like dance, music, drawing and instrumental music. Almost all the participants in the festival have been enrolled in the new batch, said the organisers. 

The Different Art Centre, which was launched in 2019, has a present batch of around 100 differently-abled children who are given a variety of artistic training in dance, music and magic. The children also perform in front of the spectators visiting the Magic Planet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp