Talent hunt for special children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-day talent hunt and cultural festival titled Sahayathra for differently-abled children was organised by the Kerala Social Security Mission and the Magic Academy in the city on Tuesday. The festival held at Magic Planet in Kazhakoottam featured hundreds of talented artists from districts across the state. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the event in the presence of the executive director of Magic Academy, magician Gopinath Muthukad.

As per the organisers, the festival was held in connection with the selection of a new batch of students for the Different Art Center for Children with Disabilities under the Magic Academy. The children took part in a total of four events like dance, music, drawing and instrumental music. Almost all the participants in the festival have been enrolled in the new batch, said the organisers.

The Different Art Centre, which was launched in 2019, has a present batch of around 100 differently-abled children who are given a variety of artistic training in dance, music and magic. The children also perform in front of the spectators visiting the Magic Planet.