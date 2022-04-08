STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Exam fraud: Crime branch seeks nod to prosecute cop

Gokul, who joined service in 2017, is currently under suspension

Published: 08th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team probing the PSC exam fraud involving SFI leaders of the University College has sought sanction from the government to prosecute a policeman, who is the fifth accused in the case. The permission seeking prosecution sanction against former SAP Camp civil police officer V M Gokul was moved by the investigation team last month.

The crime branch had found that it was Gokul, along with two others, who sent the answers of the PSC question paper to SFI leaders R Sivarenjith, A N Naseem and P P Pranav. In the examination held for the post of the police constable, Sivarenjith had bagged the first rank and Pranav came second, while Naseem finished 28th. 

The fraud came to the fore in 2019 during the probe of the stabbing incident on the University College campus. The SFI leaders, the crime branch had found, were helped by three people, including Gokul, by sending them answers as SMS on their Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch.  

Gokul, who had joined the service in 2017, is currently under suspension. The Crime Branch sources said they were yet to receive any intimation from the government regarding their request for prosecution sanction of Gokul.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to drop charges against three cops of SAP Camp for forging documents to make it appear that Gokul had turned up for duty on the PSC exam day. This was done to discredit the crime branch’s findings that Gokul was near the PSC exam centre when the exam fraud took place. The source said pressure is on the investigators to drop charges against the cops and instead make them witnesses in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exam fraud
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp