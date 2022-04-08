Gang hurls bomb at youth in Menamkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, organised criminal gangs have once again reared their heads at Menamkulam, once dubbed a crime hot spot, as a 34-year-old man was attacked using crude bomb by a rival gang on Thursday night.

The injured has been identified as Puthurajan Cleetus, a resident of Puthuval Purayidam at Thumba. Cleetus sustained severe injuries on his right leg and is undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital.

The police said both the injured and the assailants have criminal antecedents. A three-member gang that came on a bike hurled explosives at Cleetus and his two other friends -- Siju and Sunil.

The local sources said either Cleetus or Sunil could have been the target of the gang. Cleetus’ right leg was shattered in the attack which could have been launched by a team led by a youth from Thumba, who already have criminal cases against him.

Infighting and sustained policing had broken down criminal networks that once thrived Menamkulam. This bomb attack has heightened fears of the gangs clawing back.