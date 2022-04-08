STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No practice for practicals, Plus-II students worried

Owing to Covid-related restrictions, academic activity over the past few months in schools was focused mostly on theory aspects.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plus-II students in schools following the state syllabus have complained that they were not been given adequate preparatory sessions before the final higher secondary practical exams scheduled to begin on May 3.  

Owing to Covid-related restrictions, academic activity over the past few months in schools was focused mostly on theory aspects. Due to confusion over the ‘focus area’ in the Plus-II syllabus, teachers in most schools rued they could not even cover the theory part fully, giving little time for practical sessions or model exams. 

“We were hoping to make up for the lack of practical experience through special sessions in soon after the theory exams. But the narrow gap between the theory and practical exams would leave us with no such option,” said a Plus-II student of a government school in the capital. 

The Plus-II theory exams will end on April 26, and the practical exams are scheduled to start on May 3, with only three working days in between. Students say this is insufficient to familiarise themselves with the practical component that carries considerable weightage in the final exams. 

“Though the number of experiments in practical exams has been reduced for all subjects, students with inadequate practice will find it tough,” said a teacher. Another teacher added: “The Higher Secondary Board should look into the matter seriously and take steps to reschedule the practical exams. At least, seven to 10 days after the theory exams would be sufficient for holding practice sessions or model practical exams in schools.”

