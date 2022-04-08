STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivandrum to get manuscript museum

The city will soon get a palm leaves manuscript museum which will be used to conserve over 1 crore manuscripts available in the state.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon get a palm leaves manuscript museum which will be used to conserve over 1 crore manuscripts available in the state. The Museums, Archaeology and Archives Minister Ahammad Devarkovil announced this during the inauguration of an Archaeological Department project.

The museum will function at the Central Archives under the department of archives.The minister also said an International Archives and Heritage Center would be set up to facilitate the studies in history. The department also has plans for the implementation of Community Archives.

This is aimed at those individuals who are in possession of the archive records and do not want to hand them over to the department. The Kerala Archives holds the largest number of archives in the world, he said. The archives department has a large collection of inscriptions, stone inscriptions, palm leaves, Mathilakam documents of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, old government gazettes and British administrative reports.

