Pinarayi cracks whip on ‘smart roads’ sloth, calls high-level meeting

Motorists cannot use pocket roads to avoid traffic congestion as the main ones are dug up

Published: 09th April 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The roadside found dug up near KSEB office at Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud stretch for laying utility cables as part of smart road development under Smart City Mission scheme | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dismayed by the sluggish pace of the ‘smart roads’ work in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting to iron out the “lack of coordination” among government departments.  

Sources say the chief minister took note of the lackadaisical approach of stakeholders such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA), and ordered the initiation of weekly review meetings, chaired by the district collector, from next week. 

As per initial targets, the Rs 427-crore project — conceived under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission — was expected to be completed in February 2023. New roads covering 46km across the capital will be made as per global standards. All overhead lines would be laid underground so that no cables and electric posts would be seen by the roads. Dedicated cycle tracks, LED streetlights and footpaths, too, will be set up. Preliminary work on the ambitious project began in February last year. 

Currently, however, many roads in the city are a mess, as they were dug up for the project. “We have been bearing the brunt for a long time,” says Ajith Kumar V, a resident of Thycaud. “The dust from the dug-up roads causes respiratory issues to people. Also, now motorists cannot use pocket roads to avoid traffic congestion, as the main ones are dug up. There are safety issues, too, as the people tend to fall in the pits made for shifting utility cables, especially during the night. The government should do something as soon as possible.”

The main challenges are shifting of power, telecom, digital TV and optical fibre cables, and the construction of the multi-utility ducts and stormwater drains, according to sources. Notably, the development of roads coming under the corporation is progressing at a satisfactory pace, while the works under PWD and Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) are lagging. 

A senior KRFB official, however, deflects the issue, saying the contractors have been slow in mobilising manpower at the worksites. “There is no question of lack of coordination,” he says. “We are giving full support. The core issue is the delay by contractors. Hopefully, the meeting led by the chief minister would resolve the issue.”

Smart plan

  • Planned as part of Centre’s Smart City Mission 
  • Estimated cost: Rs 427 crore 
  • Total length of roads planned: 46km across 9 wards 
  • All overhead lines would be laid underground
  • Dedicated cycle tracks, LED streetlights and footpaths
  • Preliminary work started in February 2021
  • Expected to be completed in February 2023 
  • Key bodies involved: Public Works Department - 20km Kerala Road Fund Board - 16km City Corporation - 10km
Comments

