STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soaring lemon price worries Kerala traders

Say price hike has led to fall in demand, blame skyrocketing fuel rates for their troubles

Published: 09th April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Lemons displayed in a market to be sold

Representational image (File Photo | Express)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saraswati, a 70-year-old vegetable vendor at Palayam market, has been waiting for customers since 8am on Friday. “Nowadays, hardly a few come to the market. The demand for vegetables has gone down. The prices of fruits have also gone up. Earlier, I used to buy a big sack of lemons for Rs 500 per kg. Now, I buy only a few due to the high price. A single lemon which used to cost `5 and below, now costs Rs 10. Nobody is ready to buy it at such a high rate,” says Saraswati, who has been a vegetable vendor since she was eighteen.

The hike in fuel prices has made essential commodities dearer. And with the arrival of summer, prices of fruits and vegetables have skyrocketed over the past week. Though fruits form an integral part of the Ramadan menu, customers are reluctant to buy them due to the exorbitant rates.

“The price of lemon has doubled and the demand reduced. Though it is Ramadan, and Vishu is also coming up next week, there is no demand for vegetables and fruits. Customers try to bargain and sometimes we have to sell at a cheaper rate,” says Chandran R, a vegetable vendor at the Palayam market. 

Fruit vendors in the capital city say summer is when the demand for citrus fruits and watermelon increases. However, rising fuel prices have forced them to charge more from customers.“Fruits are brought from neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. And the rates increased due to the hike in fuel prices.

If the price of watermelon was Rs 16, it now costs Rs 25. Now, 1kg orange costs Rs 120. Seasonal fruits like mango cost Rs 200 per kg. Before the hike in fuel prices, fruits were in great demand. But business has been dull for about a week,” said Ujwal V, a wholesale and retail fruit vendor at Palayam market.

While vendors are facing losses in business, customers say rising costs are burning a hole in their pockets. 
“Prices have gone up and a single lemon now costs `10. Since these vegetables and fruits are essential commodities, we can’t avoid them also,” said Rohini (name changed), a customer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lemon price rise
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp