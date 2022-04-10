'Ganja gang', minor held for attacking bus staff in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A driver and a conductor of a KSRTC bus were attacked by a four-member 'ganja' gang, including a minor, at Vellanad on Friday. The arrested are Muneer (21), Gokul Krishnan, (20) and Karthik (19).

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:15 pm when the KSRTC bus from the Vellanad depot was proceeding to East Fort. The gang, which came on two motorbikes, tried to overtake the bus. As their repeated attempts to overtake the bus failed, the gang hurled abuses at bus driver Sreejith.

Finally, after overtaking the bus, they stopped the motorbikes in front of the bus at Cheriyakonni. They then dragged Sreejith and bus conductor Hariprem out of the bus and thrashed them. The video of the assault, shot by a passenger, went viral.

Sreejith and Haripem are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The police said the accused were part of a ganja supply chain in Aruvikkara and Aryanad areas.

They were booked under Section 352 (Punishment for assault) of the Indian Penal Code and the juvenile was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. The youths were remanded in judicial custody while the juvenile was granted bail.