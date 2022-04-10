STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'Ganja gang', minor held for attacking bus staff in Thiruvananthapuram

Finally, after overtaking the bus, they stopped the motorbikes in front of the bus at Cheriyakonni.

Published: 10th April 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A driver and a conductor of a KSRTC bus were attacked by a four-member 'ganja' gang, including a minor, at Vellanad on Friday. The arrested are Muneer (21), Gokul Krishnan, (20) and Karthik (19).

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:15 pm when the KSRTC bus from the Vellanad depot was proceeding to East Fort. The gang, which came on two motorbikes, tried to overtake the bus. As their repeated attempts to overtake the bus failed, the gang hurled abuses at bus driver Sreejith. 

Finally, after overtaking the bus, they stopped the motorbikes in front of the bus at Cheriyakonni. They then dragged Sreejith and bus conductor Hariprem out of the bus and  thrashed them. The video of the assault, shot by a passenger, went viral.

Sreejith and Haripem are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The police said the accused were part of a ganja supply chain in Aruvikkara and Aryanad areas. 

They were booked under Section 352 (Punishment for assault) of the Indian Penal Code and the juvenile was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. The youths were remanded in judicial custody while the juvenile was granted bail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC bus KSRTC
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp