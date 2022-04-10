STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio jailed for iron-rod assault on youth in Thiruvananthapuram after row over hospitalising pet dog

The accused were identified as Abhijith (24), Devajith (22) and Ratheesh (37), all natives of Madavoor. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pallickal police on Saturday arrested three men for assaulting a 24-year-old at Thumbode junction after a row over taking the latter's pet dog to a veterinary hospital in an autorickshaw. The accused were identified as Abhijith (24), Devajith (22) and Ratheesh (37), all natives of Madavoor. 

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm on Friday. "The accused trio, under the influence of alcohol, attacked Rahul with an iron rod. Abhijith is an autorickshaw driver and Rahul used to regularly hire his vehicle. A week ago, Rahul hired Abhijith's autorickshaw to take his dog to a hospital. The latter refused to do so, leading to a heated argument. This prompted the  attack Rahul," said a police officer. Rahul was hopitalised with serious head injuries.

