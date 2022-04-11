STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call to focus on cluster-based IT development

A senior executive who has decades of experience in developing realty for businesses including IT has cautioned the Kerala government that the strategy may not be the right one. 

Published: 11th April 2022

Technopark

Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Launching exclusive parks in suburban towns and creating special corridors are among the key strategies put forth by the state IT department for making Kerala the biggest information technology industry hub. However, a senior executive who has decades of experience in developing realty for businesses including IT has cautioned the government that the strategy may not be the right one. 

“The IT sector will see progress only if the state focuses on a cluster-based development, instead of decentralising the business,” said Ajay Prasad, managing director (India), Taurus Investment (Holdings), a Boston-headquartered company. 

He was speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of an event held to mark the completion of the Niagara building, the first SEZ building at Embassy Taurus Techzone in Technopark Phase III recently. The state government announced a hub-and-spoke model with Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode as hubs. The state budget 2022-23 also announced a new model of IT development on either side of highways connecting Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Cherthala-Ernakulam-Koratty and Kozhikode-Kannur. 

“Bengaluru and Hyderabad have attracted investments after the respective state governments focused on centralising the IT business in these cities. For that, they have developed excellent infrastructure. In Karnataka, the government had plans to develop Mysuru as a hub. But it failed. So, clustering is a success model in which a particular city should be focused for IT development,” Ajay said. He is optimistic about IT sector development in Kerala as more investors are coming in with various projects. 

