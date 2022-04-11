Honour for TNIE journo, photographer at Saras Mela 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express reporter Arya U R won the award for best reporting (print) of Saras Mela 2022, the national food and cultural expo, organised by Kudumbashree in Thiruvananthapuram. The New Indian Express senior photographer Vincent Pulickal won the award for the second best photograph.

Arya and Vincent received citation, memento and a cash award of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500, respectively, from Labour Minister V Sivankutty during the valedictory ceremony of the expo held at Kanakakunnu.

The winners were selected by a panel comprising K A Beena, Deputy Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Unnikrishnan Kunnath, Regional Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations Department. The Saras Mela, which drew huge crowds, was held in the capital from March 30 to April 10.