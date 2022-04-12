STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam Pallikoodam opens after long break

The summer camp was closed in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Published: 12th April 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam Pallikoodam, the summer camp launched to encourage Malayalam language skills in children, will reopen on April 17 after a two-year break. The summer camp was closed in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The children will be welcomed to the special summer school through the Pravesanolsavam to be held at the Government Model HSLPS, Thycaud. 

As a welcome gesture, the children will be served two of the staple dishes of the state — chakapuzhukk and uppumanga. Pallikoodam chairperson and poet V Madhusoodanan Nair will start the sessions by making students write on the sand. The classes offered at the Pallikoodam are Aksharakalari, Bhashakalari, Sahityakalari and an extracurricular section known as Thattakam. The courses include familiarising students with Malayalam alphabets through folk songs, poems etc. 

Children will be exposed to certain activities outside classes to bring them closes to nature. They will be able to learn basic science, general knowledge, poetry writing, elocution, drama, and participate in cultural trips. The classes will be held every Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Children above five can apply. 

For details, contact 91888 63955.

