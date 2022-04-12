STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New software in welfare fund boards to ease workers’ hassles

Published: 12th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:26 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Payment of welfare fund board contribution by lakhs of workers is set to become a smooth affair, thanks to the soon-to-be launched common office software for as many as 16 welfare fund boards under the Labour Department. 

Besides handling payment of workers’ contribution, the new software named Advanced Information Interface System (AIIS) will also deal with the administration of various welfare fund boards, implementation of welfare schemes, accounting and office administration.

With the introduction of the new system, duplication of membership of workers in more than one welfare fund board can be avoided. The benefits will also be easily transferred via their bank accounts,” a note from Labour Minister V Sivankutty’s office informed.  

Since the Aadhar-related information of workers will be included in the software, smart identity cards with QR-code facility can be issued by the welfare boards concerned. In the first phase, information of up to 67 lakh workers has been included in the software.

Registration in AIIS can be carried out through Akshaya Centres, district offices of welfare fund boards and trade unions. While Welfare Fund Boards without software will adopt AIIS, others with their own software will be integrated with AIIS. 

The inauguration of the new software will be carried out by the Labour Minister at the Cooperative Hall here at 3 pm on Tuesday. Labour Secretary Mini Antony and Labour Commissioner S Chitra will also be present.

