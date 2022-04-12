STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norka cautions against fraudsters

Norka-Roots has cautioned the public against fraudsters who offer overseas jobs posing as representatives of government agency.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In a press note, Norka-Roots said it will take strict legal action against such fraudsters. Norka-Roots also clarified that it has not employed any persons or agencies as middlemen for recruitment or implementation of its schemes.

Details of all services offered by Norka-Roots are available on the official website www.norkaroots.org and its various offices. For any doubts regarding Norka-Roots, the public can call the number 0091 880 20 12345 round-the-clock. Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri K urged the public not to be duped through fake website links or social media links.

