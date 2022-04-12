STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skill training programme for transgender people

Published: 12th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department is rolling out a new programme Sakalyam, to equip transgender people with skills in different sectors and earn a livelihood. The Kerala Youth Leadership Academy (KYLA), chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will implement the programme across the state.

“The department already has various welfare programmes for transgender people, including the Saphalam scheme to aid them in pursuing professional courses. However, the Sakalyam aims to give transgender people skill training in their interested areas. Many qualified transgender people are denied jobs in our society. The programme will solve the issue to an extent,” said an official from the social justice department.

The KYLA has signed an MoU with the department, said Karthik Gopal, project officer of KYLA. “Transgender people can apply online for skill training. The tentative plan is to provide training to 140 persons in the state. KYLA has initiated a comprehensive programme for inclusion called PRISM and Sakalyam will be a part of it. We aim to reach out to the most deserving people in the community. The government is exploring opportunities to collaborate with the industries department too. KYLA is focusing on skill training and asserting the rights of the transgender community to work with dignity,” he said.

According to Karthik, the PRISM scheme has taken steps for the overall welfare of LGBTQ+ community and disabled persons. “We will introduce peer support programmes in various colleges to fight against the stigma faced by students and candidates. It will create awareness among the college union members, college council, administrative staff, class representatives, teaching and other non-teaching staff,” said Karthik.

Sorry state of affairs

A study conducted by the National Human Rights Commission in 2018 revealed that 96% of transgender people are denied jobs and are forced to take up sex work and begging for survival. Around 92% of highly qualified transgender persons are also deprived of the right to participate in any economic activity.

