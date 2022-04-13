STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children’s park awaits opening

The authorities concerned said the delay was due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The children’s park in front of the Kerala Water Authority office near the Kanakakunnu Palace. The park is yet to be opened to the public | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The children’s park near the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) office and Kanakakunnu Palace was closed for renovation a year ago. It is yet to be opened to the public. 

The authorities concerned said the delay was due to the pandemic and lockdown. Once a popular hanging out spot for residents, this park was left in ruins due to poor maintenance and subsequently, the number of visitors also dropped, said one of the residents. 

“Many years ago, the public used to come to the park during weekends. There was also an artificial water fountain inside, which was a huge hit among the visitors. Negligence and poor maintenance over the years spelled doom for many public parks in the city,” a resident recalled.

Some of these parks are now being renovated by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). The park in front of the KWA office is also getting a makeover with upgraded facilities to attract both the children and the elderly at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

SCTL general manager Sanoop Gopikrishna said, “Though we started the renovation works in the park last year and play equipment arrived last year, the pandemic and restrictions delayed the works. We are trying to finish the remaining works by the end of this month and open the park to the public soon.”

Apart from the improved landscape, illumination and renovation of existing water fountain works, facilities like life-size open chess board, rope bridge, open gym, water, and food kiosk, toilet facilities, elder’s corner with walkways, roller skating area and child play equipment are included. Officials said CCTV cameras will also be installed in the park.

Major facelift

Some of the parks are under renovation by SCTL. The parks will get an improved landscape and other facilities  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Children’s park
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp