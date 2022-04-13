Children’s park awaits opening

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The children’s park near the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) office and Kanakakunnu Palace was closed for renovation a year ago. It is yet to be opened to the public.

The authorities concerned said the delay was due to the pandemic and lockdown. Once a popular hanging out spot for residents, this park was left in ruins due to poor maintenance and subsequently, the number of visitors also dropped, said one of the residents.

“Many years ago, the public used to come to the park during weekends. There was also an artificial water fountain inside, which was a huge hit among the visitors. Negligence and poor maintenance over the years spelled doom for many public parks in the city,” a resident recalled.

Some of these parks are now being renovated by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). The park in front of the KWA office is also getting a makeover with upgraded facilities to attract both the children and the elderly at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

SCTL general manager Sanoop Gopikrishna said, “Though we started the renovation works in the park last year and play equipment arrived last year, the pandemic and restrictions delayed the works. We are trying to finish the remaining works by the end of this month and open the park to the public soon.”

Apart from the improved landscape, illumination and renovation of existing water fountain works, facilities like life-size open chess board, rope bridge, open gym, water, and food kiosk, toilet facilities, elder’s corner with walkways, roller skating area and child play equipment are included. Officials said CCTV cameras will also be installed in the park.

