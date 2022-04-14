STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2005 murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment in Thiruvananthapuram

The accused had allegedly kidnapped Shyamal Mandal for the purpose of demanding a ransom of Rs. 20 lakh from his father for releasing him.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Designated Court, Thiruvanathapuram sentenced Mohammed Ali to undergo life imprisonment imposing a fine of Rs. 10.10 lakh in the 2005 murder case of engineering student Shyamal Mandal. The court also ordered Rs 4 lakhs be given to the parents of the victim. 

According to a spokesperson of CBI headquarters, they had registered the case on December 31 in 2008 in compliance with the Kerala High Court order in WP(C) No.33533/2007(P). The agency took over the investigation of the case from earlier registered at Medical College Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) vide Crime No.667/2005. 

According to the complaint, on November 13, 2005, Shyamal Mandal, a student of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, went to East Fort with his hostel-mate. Shyamal Mandal left his hostel-mate for meeting another person alone. The accused had allegedly kidnapped him for the purpose of demanding a ransom of Rs. 20 lakh from his father for releasing him, but when the amount in ransom was not paid, he killed Shyamal Mandal on the apprehension that if he was left alive, he could identify and implicate the accused.

"After investigation, CBI had filed a chargesheet on November 28 in 2010 against the accused. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement, issued to media on Thursday morning.

Comments

