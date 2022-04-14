STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health dept launches campaign against leptospirosis

Health Minister Veena George launched the campaign and released the poster.

Published: 14th April 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall in the state, the health department has launched a campaign called ‘Mrithyanjayam’ against leptospirosis. Health Minister Veena George launched the campaign and released the poster.

The minister said the campaign aims to create awareness against leptospirosis. An official said people coming in contact with contaminated water should take Doxycycline tablets. The health department plans to conduct a clean-up drive to prevent infectious diseases with the local self-government department.

The department asked families to observe a dry day every Sunday. Schools should observe the day on Friday and Saturday. Caution should be taken against vector and water-borne diseases. If there are any symptoms, treatment should be sought, said the minister.

The campaign provided preventive measures like using gloves, knee-length footwear, and masks for those in contact with sewage and dirt. Deputy director Dr Vidya, assistant director Dr Anil of the health department and the state mass media team also attended.

