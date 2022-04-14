Sparks fly in Thiruvananthapuram council meet over encroachment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special council meeting of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation held on Wednesday witnessed a war of words between the governing council and the opposition over the alleged illegal issuance of licences to commercial institutions and the protection accorded to the encroachment on poramboke land (excess government land) in various parts of the city.

The council meeting was called after 35 opposition councillors requested a discussion on the issue during a meeting in January. Opposition leader M R Gopan said many shops at East Fort and Chalai are functioning without licences. “The recent fire accidents in unlicensed shops are mysterious. Though the KSEB officers confirmed the fire was triggered by a short circuit, it is learnt that these illegal shop owners did it deliberately to claim insurance. The governing council is also protecting them by issuing building numbers to them,” Gopan said.

He also suggested that periodical inspection be done in all 100 wards to ensure shops and other commercial institutions are functioning with valid licences.Gopan also raised an allegation that the governing council has issued a notice to demolish the Sree Narayana Guru Mandiram at Chenthi in the name of encroachment.

“We will never allow the governing body to touch the Guru Mandiram. Not only Guru Mandiram, the governing body cannot touch places of worship alleging encroachment,” he said.Soon D R Anil, works standing committee chairperson, said BJP councillors are trying to make political gains in the name of Sree Narayana Guru. “If the councillors want to discuss the licence issuance and encroachment, then they should stick to that. But they are dragging the name of Sree Narayana Guru here. We, the communists follow the one caste, one religion principle. The governing council, however, has never decided to demolish the Guru Mandiram.

In fact, we are taking steps to protect it. But we are bound to act on encroachment,” Anil said.

UDF councillor P Padmakumar also alleged that nine percent of buildings in the city did not have building numbers. He said the corporation is losing revenue in terms of building tax by issuing licences illegally. “The corporation is issuing licences to big retailers and shops illegally. But they are acting tough on street vendors,” he said. BJP councillor Anilkumar raised allegations that the city has many land mafia operatives who provide space on daily rent to street vendors in front of the Putharikandam ground.

“There are many street vendors at East Fort who give rent daily to the land mafia. They are doing this with the help of some CPM leaders. So the engineering section in the corporation should keep an eye on it. The public toilets are becoming poramboke land, and advertising companies are placing hoardings illegally at many places. It seems the corporation has done nothing regarding that,” Anilkumar said.