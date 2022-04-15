STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Broken drainage slabs pose threat to pedestrians

The broken drainage slabs in the Chalai Market from the Kothuval street towards the Chalai fish market stretch are posing threat to pedestrians and traders alike.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:20 AM

The broken slab of a drain at Kothuval street at Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The broken drainage slabs in the Chalai Market from the Kothuval street towards the Chalai fish market stretch are posing threat to pedestrians and traders alike. Due to the dilapidated state of the road and drainage slabs, it has become extremely dangerous for pedestrians to walk on the stretch, especially during the rain. Many suffered injuries due to the broken slabs. The danger increases when there is water-logging, say the merchants. 

The traders’ highlight that not only the drainage, but also the road has been in a dilapidated condition for years. However, no action has been taken by the authorities to resolve the issue. “Due to the poor condition of roads, customers prefer other markets like Palayam. Even some of the traders have  shifted from here. We find it very difficult to do business here due to the broken slabs of the drains. Many pedestrians have even fallen down due to the broken slabs. Even vehicles get stuck here,” says Sivan, a trader.

The traders also highlighted that customers are avoiding this market due to parking issues also. Another issue plaguing Chalai market is the irregular waste management. Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said, “Renovation works are underway at the Chalai market as part of the Smart City project. We have been regularly carrying the cleaning works of the drainage and repairing the broken slabs. But, unfortunately, it got damaged again.” 

She added that though the issue was taken up several times with the authorities concerned, no solution was found. “Even the roads have been dug up at various places for laying water pipes. However, it hasn’t been repaired yet,” said Simi.

