District judge visits mental health centre in Capital

Shainu Mohan

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHMA) ordering a probe into the violations at the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, District Judge P V Balakrishnan along with the members of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) visited the centre to assess the condition there. TNIE has brought out a series of reports on the human rights abuses and Mental Health Care Act 2017 violations at the centre.

Sources said the judge, following his visit on Wednesday, is likely to come up with directions to improve the condition at the centre and give more effective legal aid for the rehabilitation of the patients who are fit to be discharged. Though the KSHMA has intervened, the staff at the health centre have called for a probe by an independent committee into the violations at the health centre.

As per the commission’s order, the director of health services and superintendent of the MHC should investigate and submit a report in three weeks. It is learnt many of the staff are reluctant to open up on the violations fearing punishment or transfer. Lawyer and activist J Sandhya said the commission should have visited the health centre and taken action. “MHC at Peroorkada is an institution that can be upgraded to the level of NIMHANS. It’s unfortunate that it is facing neglect,” said Sandhya.