STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police nab man accused in 50 criminal cases 

He was out on bail in a recent robbery case registered by the Neyyar Dam police 
 

Published: 15th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man accused in around 50 criminal cases was nabbed by the police for another crime. Vindhyan, aka Dhanush, 37, of Dhanush House, Thachottukavu, Malayinkeezhu, was arrested for hacking and robbing gold chain from a youth. He was arrested by the Vattiyoorkavu police with the help of Thiruvananthapuram city special action group against organised crime, said a statement issued by City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. 

Agosh Babu hailing from Vattoyoorkavu was hacked when he came to a shop near Mithra Junction. He was hacked soon after he came out of his car. The accused fled the scene after robbing the gold chain. Police said Vindhyan was a habitual offender. The cases against him include those for robbery, murder attempt and bike theft. 

He had been living in Bangalore for some years and returned to the state a year ago. He was out on bail in a recent robbery case registered by the Neyyar Dam police. The other cases against him are in the stations of Museum, Medical College, Pettah, Poonthura, Vanchiyoor, Fort, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Balaramapuram and Mangalapuram.  The police team led by Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil included special team members SIs Arun Kumar, Yasodharan, ASI Sabu, SCPOs Vinod, Sajikumar, Vinod, Renjith, Vinod, Vattiyoorkavu station SHO Suresh Kumar and SI Sanalkumar.  He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested for theft
In another case, a man accused of theft at the agriculture department’s training centre at Vetturoad, Kazhakoottam, was arrested by the police. The accused was identified as Shibu, aka Kochu Shibu, 42, of Pambuvilakam house, Venjarammoodu. He broke into the centre on February 16 and stole an LCD TV and a laptop. 

The other accused in the case Jayan was earlier booked by the police. Jayan is an autorickshaw driver and the vehicle used for theft has been seized by the police. Shibu was arrested from his hideout at Erwadi in Tamil Nadu. 

About 20 cases are pending against him in the stations of Mannanthala, Sreekaryam, Venjaramoodu, Chadayamangalam, Kadakkal, Kottarakkara, Kulathupuzha, Pathanapuram, Punalur, Ezhukone, Kumily and Peruvanthanam.

BSNL THEFT
The second accused in the theft of copper cable at the BSNL office was arrested by the police on Thursday. Rajesh, 42, of Pazhayakada, Thirupuram, is an assistant telephone technician of BSNL exchange, Vithura. The other accused, Mohankumar, a former staffer of BSNL, was arrested by the police earlier.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp