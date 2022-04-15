Police nab man accused in 50 criminal cases 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man accused in around 50 criminal cases was nabbed by the police for another crime. Vindhyan, aka Dhanush, 37, of Dhanush House, Thachottukavu, Malayinkeezhu, was arrested for hacking and robbing gold chain from a youth. He was arrested by the Vattiyoorkavu police with the help of Thiruvananthapuram city special action group against organised crime, said a statement issued by City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar.

Agosh Babu hailing from Vattoyoorkavu was hacked when he came to a shop near Mithra Junction. He was hacked soon after he came out of his car. The accused fled the scene after robbing the gold chain. Police said Vindhyan was a habitual offender. The cases against him include those for robbery, murder attempt and bike theft.

He had been living in Bangalore for some years and returned to the state a year ago. He was out on bail in a recent robbery case registered by the Neyyar Dam police. The other cases against him are in the stations of Museum, Medical College, Pettah, Poonthura, Vanchiyoor, Fort, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Balaramapuram and Mangalapuram. The police team led by Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil included special team members SIs Arun Kumar, Yasodharan, ASI Sabu, SCPOs Vinod, Sajikumar, Vinod, Renjith, Vinod, Vattiyoorkavu station SHO Suresh Kumar and SI Sanalkumar. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested for theft

In another case, a man accused of theft at the agriculture department’s training centre at Vetturoad, Kazhakoottam, was arrested by the police. The accused was identified as Shibu, aka Kochu Shibu, 42, of Pambuvilakam house, Venjarammoodu. He broke into the centre on February 16 and stole an LCD TV and a laptop.

The other accused in the case Jayan was earlier booked by the police. Jayan is an autorickshaw driver and the vehicle used for theft has been seized by the police. Shibu was arrested from his hideout at Erwadi in Tamil Nadu.

About 20 cases are pending against him in the stations of Mannanthala, Sreekaryam, Venjaramoodu, Chadayamangalam, Kadakkal, Kottarakkara, Kulathupuzha, Pathanapuram, Punalur, Ezhukone, Kumily and Peruvanthanam.

BSNL THEFT

The second accused in the theft of copper cable at the BSNL office was arrested by the police on Thursday. Rajesh, 42, of Pazhayakada, Thirupuram, is an assistant telephone technician of BSNL exchange, Vithura. The other accused, Mohankumar, a former staffer of BSNL, was arrested by the police earlier.

