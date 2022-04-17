STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporation launches ‘freshwater’ action plan, public sanitation drive 

The corporation has initiated a pre-monsoon sanitation drive and an action plan to decontaminate waterbodies in the city. 

Published: 17th April 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has initiated a pre-monsoon sanitation drive and an action plan to decontaminate waterbodies in the city. A special council meeting, on Saturday, approved the ‘Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam’ (Freshwater - New Kerala) action plan, which aimed to decontaminate five rivers, two lakes, 261 ponds and over 50,000 wells under the corporation limits.

The project will be implemented with the help of Haritha Kerala Mission, Sanitation Mission, health department, water resources department, Kudumbashree, Clean Kerala Company,  and Kerala Institute of Local Administration. 

In the first phase of the action plan, an ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte (Let me flow now)’ campaign will be launched to ensure scientific liquid waste management and door-to-door garbage collection. As part of the public sanitation yajna, a clean-up drive will be launched to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases. Streams and drains across the city will be completely decontaminated. 

“Equipment have been procured for each new ward as part of the monsoon clean-up,” said Mayor Arya Rajendran. “Apart from vehicles, `1 crore has been spent on cleaning equipment and medicines.”

