Pinarayi lauds ‘Kerala PSC model’, says 1.8 lakh job memos sent in 6 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is a model for other states in recruitment to government service, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state saw a record number of appointments even during the pandemic, he noted after inaugurating the valedictory function of the two-day national conference of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairpersons in Kovalam on Saturday.

The Kerala PSC sent 1.8 lakh appointment memos between 2016 and February 2022 at a time when several sectors were facing layoffs in the wake of neoliberal policies, Pinarayi said. Protection of employment was the responsibility of a democratic government, the CM added. “The state government service has 5.6 lakh staffers, including the teaching and non-teaching posts in the aided sector. There are demands to hand over the appointments in the aided sector too to the PSC. All these show the reputation of the Kerala PSC,” he said.

Pinarayi also called for establishing online centres in every state to conduct competitive tests like the medical and engineering entrance examinations. The conference witnessed presentations on the functioning of various state PSCs. The Kerala PSC chairman’s presentation was noted for the contemporary reforms in recruitment. The conference decided to implement advanced examination systems in all states based on the Kerala PSC model.

Kerala PSC chairman M K Sakeer welcomed the gathering. Goa PSC chairman and standing committee chairman of the national conference Jose Manuel Noronha addressed the meeting. Union Public Service Commission chairman Manoj Soni delivered the keynote address. Kerala PSC secretary Saju George delivered the vote of thanks.